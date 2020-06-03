Landslides kill 21 in Assam’s Barak Valley

B B Goswami

SILCHAR: At least 21 people were killed on Tuesday in a series of landslides triggered by incessant pre-monsoon rains across Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in Assam’s Barak Valley. Of the total deaths, seven were reported in Lakhipur area of Cachar, eight in Hailakandi and six in Karimganj.

Additional deputy commissioner-cum-CEO, DDMA-Hailakandi, RK Dam said, “Eight people, including two children, died when landslides triggered by heavy showers hit two areas under Hailakandi and Algapur revenue circles. Several others were injured. The bodies have been recovered and sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.”

Upon receiving information, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police reached the spots at Mohonpur reserved area under Hailakandi and Bowarthal under Algapur revenue circles.

Seven people, including one woman and three children of a family, were killed at Tolapur village in Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district when debris from the nearby hills came down on their house. Police, SDRF and Assam Rifles personnel, along with locals, launched a rescue operation and retrieved the bodies of the seven deceased.

DC (Cachar) Keerthi Jalli said an ex-gratia of Rs 28 lakh has been distributed among the family members of the deceased and those injured.

In another incident, five persons, including one woman and three children, were killed at Karimpur village in Karimganj district when mud and slush from nearby hills fell on their house. Another person died in a neighbouring area when his house was washed away by a mudslide. Police have sent the bodies to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and other government hospitals for autopsy.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed his “deep anguish” over the loss of lives due to the landslides. “I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and the SDRF to step up rescue and relief operations and to also facilitate all possible help to those affected,” he tweeted.