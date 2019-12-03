03 Dec 2019

Landslide Preparedness Guidelines for Safety of Buildings on Slopes

Report
from Government of India
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.86 MB)

INTRODUCTION

“KNOW disaster NO disaster”

Landslide is the most commonly occurring hazard in north and north-eastern Himalaya, Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats and Vindhyan, India. It takes massive toll of human lives and lead to huge economical losses every year besides damages to environment, resources infrastructure and services. The need of the hour is to be prepared to minimise the incidences and impacts of landslides.

To begin with causes of landslides, their characteristics and impacts are to be understood so that steps for mitigation could be followed accordingly. The moderation steps include checking for slope failure, soil erosion, rising ground water levels, drainage problems and check for building failure including foundations. The importance of the individual level in extenuation has to be realised and collective synergized steps can be followed easily or brought into action through authorities, planners and developers.

There are various materials used for construction purposes in hilly areas, but the most important part is following the proper steps for construction so that it could prove to be beneficial in the long run and, particularly when disaster strikes. There are some basic things that can be observed before landslides and acts as a warning signs for the individuals. Some do’s and don’ts especially for the people living in hilly areas can be followed in pre, during and post landslide phases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.