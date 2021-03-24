Know Disasters, January-February 2021

In this issue

Viewpoint Adapting to Climate Change on Scale

Analysis Climate Change Displacement: How can Cities Cope with Newcomers?

Analysis Flashback: The 15th January 1934 Mega Earthquake in Nepal and India

Point of View V3ISESH Framework Planning Concept: Sustainability and Adaptation for Inclusive Disaster Risk Management

Analysis ‘Children Cannot Wait’ During Humanitarian Crises

Case Study Post-Disaster Housing Reconstruction in the Global South: An Example from Bangladesh