Know Disasters, January-February 2021
In this issue
Viewpoint Adapting to Climate Change on Scale
Analysis Climate Change Displacement: How can Cities Cope with Newcomers?
Analysis Flashback: The 15th January 1934 Mega Earthquake in Nepal and India
Point of View V3ISESH Framework Planning Concept: Sustainability and Adaptation for Inclusive Disaster Risk Management
Analysis ‘Children Cannot Wait’ During Humanitarian Crises
Case Study Post-Disaster Housing Reconstruction in the Global South: An Example from Bangladesh