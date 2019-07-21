21 Jul 2019

Kerala reeling under floods; 2 dead, 7 fisherman missing

At least two deaths reported due to floods in many parts of Kerala. Heavy rains have been lashing the state for the past few days with the Met department issuing Red and Orange alert, for coming days.

Districts of Idukki, Kasargode, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts have been receiving heavy rains. Coastal areas have been severely affected with heavy sea erosion.

Seven fishermen have been reported missing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts after they went to sea. Search operations are on to find them.

Met department has already issued a warning for the fishermen.

Malankara, Pambla and Kallarkutty Dams in Idukki have already been opened and more dams are likely to be opened, depending on the rains.

