Kerala flood situation getting grim

People living in Kerala, in South India are yet again suffering due to floods and landslides that occurred due to incessant monsoon rains. Districts across Kerala have been witnessing severe downpours since Sunday fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India. The water level in number of major rivers, especially in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, are rising, and people are being evacuated to the relief camps as the flood situation is turning grim.

Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are the worst hit in this period of heavy downpour. Multiple landslides have been reported on the eastern high-ranges of both districts and several villages along the low-lying Northern and Upper Kuttanad regions in downstream of the rivers have been inundated. Traffic in several parts of the region was disrupted including along the Pala -Erattupetta route as flood waters engulfed the road.

To date, 19 people have died due to various rain-related incidents, including landslips, flash floods and road accidents, and as many as 32 houses were destroyed and 232 houses damaged partially.

As per Indian Meteorological Department’s district forecast, heavy rains are expected in all 10 districts for the next two days. Flash flood and landslide alerts too have been given in all these districts. The government has released an alert chart for rain intensity in all districts for the next four days.

More than 6,000 people are in relief camps across the State. Nine National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed and more than 5,600 people have been moved into 184 relief camps.

Caritas India with its on-ground presence has activated the emergency response team to assess the situation and extent of the damage.