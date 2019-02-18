18 Feb 2019

Kashmir/India - Violence against Kashmiris (DG ECHO, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Feb 2019 View Original

  • In the aftermath of the attack in Pulwama district on 14 February, where 43 security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, Kashmiris in Jammu and in other parts of the country were targeted by angry mobs with threats, assaults or forced to vacate their residences.

  • According to media reports, a series of violent incidents resulted in damage to at least 50 Kashmiri-owned vehicles. Following nthe incidents, the Jammu administration imposed a curfew, which was in place for the fourth consecutive day on 18 February.

  • Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley observed a complete shutdown on 17 February following the mob attacks. The shutdown was called by the Kashmir economic alliance (KEA), Kashmir traders and manufacturers federation (KTMF) and other trade bodies.

  • Following the incident, the state government of Jammu & Kashmir issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders - including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah.

