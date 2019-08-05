05 Aug 2019

Karnataka Floods:CM B S Yediyurappa to conduct an aerial survey tomorrow

Report
from Government of India
Published on 04 Aug 2019 View Original

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey over the floods affected districts in North Karnataka tomorrow.

Heavy rains and release of water fro Maharastra's Koyna dam has flooded the districts and people are facing the misery.

A dozen families were rescued from marooned Malwad village, even as flood situation in River Krishna worsened in districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Yadgir and Raichur districts in North Karnataka due to heavy discharge of water from reservoirs from upstream reservoirs in Maharashtra during the last three days and over 40 villages have been marrooned the people stranded despite elaborate rescue operation launched by the Karnataka government.

Adding to the woes of the villagers heavy rains were reported from the Western ghat areas coming under Belagavi district.

Standing crops across thousands of acres of land were inundated by the flood water and even entered many villages marooning them and the water also entered the Belagavi city suburbs.Schools and colleges were closed in these districts.

Meanwhile, incessant rain lashed Belagavi city and storm water entered into several houses in low-lying areas. Chikkodi sub-division assistant commissioner Ravi Karlingannavar said Athani, Chikkodi and Raibag are affected due to increase in water flow in Krishna river.

Maharashtra has released water at the rate of 1.64 lakh cusecs from various reservoirs in the Krishna river following heavy rains in that State.

Water entered Belagavi district through the Rajapur dam, on the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra, on Thursday morning.

