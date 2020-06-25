Joint Rapid Needs Assessment in Odisha, India - A Detailed Analysis of Food and Nutrition Sector during COVID-19

Executive Summary

The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting all segments of the society and is particularly proving detrimental to the members of social groups who are in a vulnerable situation. Global evidence indicates that poor, people without access to running water, refugees, labours, migrants or displaced persons stand to suffer disproportionately due to the COVID-19.

In order to understand the situation of food and nutritional security among the small/marginal farmers, landless/daily wage labourers and migrant labours during the post COVID-19 period, the Inter-Agency Group, including Oxfam India, Catholic Relief Services, World Vision India, Caritas India, HelpAge India along with UNICEF and WFP commissioned a study in Odisha, India.

The objectives of the study were to:

• assess the impact of COVID-19 on food and nutrition security of vulnerable people such as small/marginal farmers, daily wage earners, migrant families in Odisha.

• communicating to the government about the seriousness of the problem and providing recommendations.

• facilitate in designing short term and long-term responses for most vulnerable community in Odisha

This study adopted the mixed-method approach. Quantitative data was collected at the household level. The forms containing the tools specifically designed for the purpose were filled by volunteers either telephonically with the respondent or through one to one discussion maintaining social distancing norms. Qualitative data was collected from the government officials currently engaged in COVID-19 response, Government websites and local leaders like sarpanch, ward member or Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members.

However, this report only includes quantitative findings.

The data were collected from 14 diverse districts of Odisha. To bring diversity, two to three different locations/villages in the districts were covered. The respondents included nearly equal proportion of female and male participants.