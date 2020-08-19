India + 1 more
The Jammu & Kashmir Dispute – A Legal Appraisal (S/2020/772)
Attachments
Introduction
The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. It is also one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. Over the years, a concerted attempt has been made by India to obscure the fundamental legal and political aspects of the dispute, in particular, to justify its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and to deny the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination “through a free and impartial plebiscite” as provided by several Security Council Resolutions.
A similarly fallacious and equally dubious legal reasoning was employed in the wake of the illegal and unilateral Indian action in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Notwithstanding Pakistan’s legal position on the so-called ‘Accession’ of Jammu and Kashmir to India, the pre-meditated action to deprive the “special status” of the occupied territory under the Indian Constitution has removed the fig leaf to justify India’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir.
This document seeks to distill fact from fabrication by placing the legal aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in perspective.