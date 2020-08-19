The Jammu & Kashmir Dispute – A Legal Appraisal (S/2020/772)

Introduction

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. It is also one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. Over the years, a concerted attempt has been made by India to obscure the fundamental legal and political aspects of the dispute, in particular, to justify its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and to deny the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination “through a free and impartial plebiscite” as provided by several Security Council Resolutions.