Islamic Relief responds as floods strike Kerala again

Islamic Relief is once more helping communities in Kerala, India, who face disastrous flooding triggered by torrential monsoon rain. Last year’s rainy season also caused widespread flooding.

Widespread floods this summer have killed scores of people and left many injured or missing. The deluge has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced over 251,000 people to seek shelter in more than 1,600 relief camps.

Islamic Relief is a lifeline for affected families. Our current focus is on installing water purification plants to reach thousands in relief camps and hospitals in Calicut and Khozikode. The water systems we installed in Alleppey in response to the 2018 floods are already supporting those in relief camps.

A lifeline in 2018 Kerala floods

Heavy monsoon rains also caused widespread flooding to inundate Kerala state in 2018. Dams were overwhelmed, bridges collapsed and landslides damaged vital infrastructure.

The disaster affected over 5.4 million people in every district, and claimed 504 lives. Some 3.4 million people left their homes to seek safety in 12,300 relief camps.

Islamic Relief responded swiftly with humanitarian aid

Working with our partner, OFFER, we gave survivors essential items including mosquito nets and hygiene kits. We installed water filtration plants and cleaned and repaired wells – engaging local people in cash for work to help them make ends meet. And we provided flood-victims with life-saving water via water trucking.

Sabina, 32, was among those we helped. Returning to her family’s home after the disaster, she found it filled with mud and all their belongings destroyed.

“We had to walk more than half an hour to get clean water,” she said, before Islamic Relief disinfected the well which the family relied on before the flooding. “Now we can use our own well again and it is no longer contaminated.”

Altogether, we helped nearly 17,000 people through projects welcomed by local authorities. Marking the anniversary of the disaster, the district administration of Alappuzha, in Kerala, has in the presence of local and national government officials thanked Islamic Relief for our work.

Sibghatullah Ahmed, Head of Programme for Islamic Relief India, said: “The district administration noted that Islamic Relief coordinated with the district authorities to provide vital humanitarian aid. Also highlighted was the significant role we played in helping affected communities in the aftermath of the disaster – particularly those in remote areas that were especially hard hit.

“Many of those affected by this latest disaster in Kerala were already struggling to recover from last year’s flooding. Islamic Relief is doing all we can to prepare communities for disasters, to reduce their risk.

“But the area needs more investment in disaster preparedness and in schemes to help local people adapt to the changing climate that is fuelling more extreme weather events.”

Experts consider the 2018 Kerala floods to be an impact of climate change, with the United Nations citing the disaster to highlight the urgency of the climate emergency.

Islamic Relief helps communities in the climate change frontline to become more resilient to its effects, and campaigns for urgent action to protect the environment from further harm.

Alongside projects responding to the latest disaster to strike Kerala, Islamic Relief continues vital recovery work in the Alappuzha district.

Our efforts focus on improving access to water, sanitation and hygiene and supporting hundreds of families to earn a living. In addition, we’re working with the district administration to support rebuilding in the area.

Islamic Relief has responded to every major disaster in India since 2013, including, most recently, to Cyclone Fani which struck Odisha earlier this year.

We also deliver disaster-resilience projects, sponsor orphaned children, provide education, health services and livelihoods support, and boost the capacity of local and national charities to respond to poverty and suffering.

Support our lifesaving and life-changing work around the world: donate to Islamic Relief today.