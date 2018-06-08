08 Jun 2018

Irrigation projects worth Rs 85,000 crore okayed

Report
from Times of India
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accepted two major irrigation/multi-purpose projects and four flood management schemes, with a cumulative cost of Rs 84,748 crore, from six states/UT after assessing their techno-economic viability.

The projects include the Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana with an estimated cost of over Rs 80,190 crore.

“The techno-economic viability of these projects were assessed by an advisory committee of the Union ministry of water resources. The ministry will now move to the Cabinet for approval of these projects,” said an official.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.