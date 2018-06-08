Irrigation projects worth Rs 85,000 crore okayed

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accepted two major irrigation/multi-purpose projects and four flood management schemes, with a cumulative cost of Rs 84,748 crore, from six states/UT after assessing their techno-economic viability.

The projects include the Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana with an estimated cost of over Rs 80,190 crore.

“The techno-economic viability of these projects were assessed by an advisory committee of the Union ministry of water resources. The ministry will now move to the Cabinet for approval of these projects,” said an official.