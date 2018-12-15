Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction: Disaster Risk Reduction in the World Economy - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 179, December 2018

About this issue

It is a well-established fact that disasters and extreme events ravage assets and disrupt livelihoods causing widespread loss and damage to the world economy. According to SwissRe, natural and man-made disasters caused US $ 306 billion of economic damage across the world in 2017. These disasters not only destroy tangible assets like buildings and equipment but also human capital to substantially reduce production capacity and efficiency. Consequently, it is important to invest in disaster risk reduction activities to mitigate the impact of disasters and extreme events on the global economic system.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled 'Disaster Risk Reduction in World Economy' and focuses on the important theme of loss and damage incurred by assets due to disasters. This issue also provides a compendium of best practices and initiatives such as countrywide risk transfer programmes that provide a coping mechanism to the respective economies when faced with massive loss and damage from disasters. Another interesting theme explored in this issue is the unfair structure of climate finance that can potentially keep developing countries in a perpetual debt trap.

Increasing levels of globalization also imply greater risks for globalized supply chains. An extreme event in one part of the world can disrupt an entire global value chain causing a crisis in another part of the world. The onus is now on world leaders to take up resilience building measures for protecting the world economy from the onslaught of repeated disasters.

– Kshitij Gupta