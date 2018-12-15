15 Dec 2018

Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction: Disaster Risk Reduction in the World Economy - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 179, December 2018

Report
from All India Disaster Mitigation Institute
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (806.15 KB)

About this issue

It is a well-established fact that disasters and extreme events ravage assets and disrupt livelihoods causing widespread loss and damage to the world economy. According to SwissRe, natural and man-made disasters caused US $ 306 billion of economic damage across the world in 2017. These disasters not only destroy tangible assets like buildings and equipment but also human capital to substantially reduce production capacity and efficiency. Consequently, it is important to invest in disaster risk reduction activities to mitigate the impact of disasters and extreme events on the global economic system.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled 'Disaster Risk Reduction in World Economy' and focuses on the important theme of loss and damage incurred by assets due to disasters. This issue also provides a compendium of best practices and initiatives such as countrywide risk transfer programmes that provide a coping mechanism to the respective economies when faced with massive loss and damage from disasters. Another interesting theme explored in this issue is the unfair structure of climate finance that can potentially keep developing countries in a perpetual debt trap.

Increasing levels of globalization also imply greater risks for globalized supply chains. An extreme event in one part of the world can disrupt an entire global value chain causing a crisis in another part of the world. The onus is now on world leaders to take up resilience building measures for protecting the world economy from the onslaught of repeated disasters.

– Kshitij Gupta

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.