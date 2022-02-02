Intersectionality of Women Led Disaster Preparedness and Resilience - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 197, January 2022

Exposure to disaster risk is often dictated by social constructs such as gender, class, race, sexual orientation, etc. The overlap and interconnectedness of these constructs is known as ‘intersectionality’. This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled ‘Intersectionality of Women Led Disaster Preparedness and Resilience’ and focuses on the important aspect of women led disaster risk reduction (DRR).

It has been observed that men and women have differentiated vulnerability to disasters. This differentiated vulnerability needs to be articulated and understood so that appropriate risk reduction policies can be implemented. This issue tries to highlight not only women’s differentiated vulnerability but also the fact that women’s leadership in reducing risk against extreme events has been hitherto neglected. By discussing, the intersectionality of risk, resilience and gender a meaningful dialogue with concrete action can be started in this direction.

This issue's contents includes: (1) Intersectionality of Women Led Disaster Preparedness and Resilience; (2) Women, Pandemic and Small Businesses; (3) Women’s Leadership in Humanitarian System in India: Early Findings; (4) Why Investing in Women’s Leadership is Important for Disaster Preparedness and Resilience?; (5) Women in WASH Alliance: Building Resilience to Disaster and Climate Threats; (6) Role of RedR India in Promoting Women’s Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction; (7) The Role of Women in Household Preparedness to Improve Their Likelihood Fragility through Women’s Movements in Indonesia; (8) The Key Role of Women in Preventing Disaster Related Avoidable Deaths; (9) Women Role in Disaster Management in Afghanistan; and (10) Women are Central in Resilient Human Development Planning: A View.

Some of the best thinkers, researchers, experts, and activists, including Mihir R. Bhatt with AIDMI Team; Dr. Prabodh Dhar Chakrabarti, Former Executive Director, NIDM, India; Yogesh Ghore, Coady International Institute, Canada; Shaila Shahid and Rifat Binte Jia, Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), Bangladesh Government; Prasad Bhagwan Sevekari, RedR India, Maharashtra, India; Debby Paramitasari, The University of Sheffield, UK; Ms. Lauren Macleod and Mr. Julian Coetzee, Avoidable Deaths Network (ADN), UK; Taj Mohammad Bassiry, Managing Director, Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (CHA), Afghanistan; and Prof. Dr. Sanjukkta Bhaduri, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, India.