International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #6, October 25, 2021
FAST FACTS
Our Footprint
- International Medical Corps is working with three local partners in India and Nepal to provide critical supplies and equipment to healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, the Kathmandu Valley and other COVID-19 hotspots across the countries.
Our Response
Our team in India has delivered 1,400 oxygen-supply and equipment items, along with 22,000 items of PPE, to support nearly 50 healthcare facilities across 17 states.
Moving forward, our team in India will focus on strengthening vaccination efforts by procuring and delivering cold-chain supplies and transportation equipment.
Our team in Nepal has delivered ventilators, PPE, oxygen delivery systems and pulse oximeters to two healthcare facilities in Kathmandu Valley, to support preparedness efforts for subsequent spikes in caseloads.