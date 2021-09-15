India + 1 more
International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #5, September 14, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
Our Footprint
- International Medical Corps is working with three local partners to provide critical supplies and equipment to healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and other COVID-19 hotspots across the country.
Our Response
Our team has delivered 1,195 oxygen-supply and equipment items, along with 14,000 items of PPE, to support more than 44 healthcare facilities across 17 states.
Moving forward, International Medical Corps is continuing to work with local partners to procure essential critical-care equipment, supplies and medications to support any subsequent waves in infections.
International Medical Corps also is working with local partners to procure and distribute cold-chain equipment and storage, as well as syringes and PPE, to strengthen vaccination efforts.