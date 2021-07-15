India + 1 more
International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #4, July 15, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
Our Footprint
- International Medical Corps is working with three local partners to provide critical supplies and equipment to healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and other hotspots across the country.
Our Response
Our team has so far delivered more than 1,000 items, including oxygen supplies and medical equipment and materials, to support more than 25 healthcare facilities in 11 states.
Moving forward, International Medical Corps is working with local partners to strengthen vaccination efforts in rural states by procuring and distributing critically needed supplies, including cold-chain equipment and storage, syringes and PPE.