India
International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #3, June 2, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
Our Footprint
International Medical Corps has key staff in Bhopal (in the state of Madhya Pradesh) and in Gurgaon (just southwest of the capital of New Delhi).
International Medical Corps is working with three local partners to support healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh,
Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and other hotspots across the country.
Our Response
In collaboration with our partners, International Medical Corps delivered oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants and cryogenic containers to facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
International Medical Corps is focusing on medical staff coverage, oxygen supplies, medicine and medical equipment needs to combat surges of COVID-19.
Needs include medical oxygen, personal protective equipment, medicine, testing kits, hospital beds and ventilators.