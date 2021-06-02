India

International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #3, June 2, 2021

FAST FACTS

Our Footprint

  • International Medical Corps has key staff in Bhopal (in the state of Madhya Pradesh) and in Gurgaon (just southwest of the capital of New Delhi).

  • International Medical Corps is working with three local partners to support healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh,
    Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and other hotspots across the country.

Our Response

  • In collaboration with our partners, International Medical Corps delivered oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants and cryogenic containers to facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

  • International Medical Corps is focusing on medical staff coverage, oxygen supplies, medicine and medical equipment needs to combat surges of COVID-19.

  • Needs include medical oxygen, personal protective equipment, medicine, testing kits, hospital beds and ventilators.

