International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #2, May 12, 2021

FAST FACTS

Our Footprint

• International Medical Corps has key staff in Bhopal, in the state of Madhya Pradesh and in Gurgaon, just southwest of the capital of New Delhi.

• International Medical Corps is collaborating with two local partners that operate in Delhi,

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other regions to provide critically needed supplies and equipment.

Our Response

• In collaboration with our partners, International Medical Corps delivered oxygen cylinders and an oxygen plant to the Patliputra Sports Complex in Bihar.

• Additional deliveries of oxygen supplies—including cylinders, concentrators and factories— are expected this week in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telengana.

• Needs include medical oxygen, personal protective equipment, medications, testing kits, hospital beds and ventilators.