International Medical Corps India COVID-19 Situation Report #1, May 4, 2021

FAST FACTS

Our Footprint

• International Medical Corps will be working with local partners operating in Deli, Bihar and Bengaluru to distribute donated medical equipment and supplies.

Our Response

• International Medical Corps is identifying supply chains and resources available to augment capacity for intensive-care units (ICUs).

• We are assessing critical supply shortages and identifying sources for these supplies.

• We have key staff located in Bhopal and Gurgaon for incountry monitoring and support to local partners.

• We are assessing delivery of oxygen generator and other existing stocks of medical equipment.

• We are supporting deployment of a COVID-19 treatment unit by local partners.

India is facing a catastrophic expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases being reported each day, along with thousands of confirmed deaths. Easing of quarantine restrictions, lack of testing and unmasked gatherings are contributing to this surge, as are the appearance of new strains of the virus.

Experts are warning that cases may be significantly under-reported and continuing to rise, with India’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. Though the national average positivity rate is 15%, in cities like New Delhi the positivity rate may be as high as 30%. The death toll is substantial—although reporting indicates nearly 220,000 confirmed deaths, fatalities from COVID-19 may be underreported by a factor of two to five.

The strain on the healthcare system is making proper medical care and disease control difficult or impossible in some locations, with scores dying every day in some hospitals. Oxygen, basic medical supplies and hospital beds are in short supply across the country, and logistical challenges abound as India struggles to care for the sick. The government has reallocated critical resources and is developing COVID-specific hospitals. To dispose of bodies, cities have resorted to mass cremation, with families performing last rites surrounded by pyres. Particularly affected areas include the national capital of New Delhi, the western state of Maharashtra, and states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

Local organizations say needs include ICU capacity and operations, and oxygen generation and storage. As the outbreak progresses, these gaps will widen without significant intervention.

Initial assessment data shared from prospective partners on the ground indicate a significant need for oxygen generators and auxiliary oxygen delivery and storage supplies. International Medical Corps is working with donors to secure these items and deliver them to the hardest-hit regions in India. Working in conjunction with other NGOs, International Medical Corps will support medical operations and COVID-19 treatment centers by supplying oxygen generators, ICU equipment, intubation supplies and oxygen storage tanks. These items are essential for the treatment of COVID-19 and will greatly increase the capacity and standards of care.

For example, partners in Bihar—one of the poorest and weakest healthcare systems—report significant hurdles in providing care, including oxygen. We are looking to bolster ICU capabilities, and to supply oxygen tanks and generators, to this region. In Bengaluru, our prospective partner is exploring the feasibility of deploying a large-scale COVID-19 treatment unit capable of expanding urgently needed ICU capacity in the city. Bengaluru is a relatively young city hit hard by the pandemic; increasing ICU bed space should significantly improve survival, especially for younger patients. International Medical Corps’ Logistics department also is putting supply chains in place and identifying key actors in the shipping and importation process, which will enable the timely and accurate procurement and delivery of supplies.