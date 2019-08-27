Inter-Ministerial Central Team to conduct on-the-spot assessment of flood situation in affected States

In pursuance of a significant decision taken by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, in the High Level Committee (HLC) meeting held on 19th August 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to visit the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala affected by recent floods.

The IMCT for the State of Karnakata, which is led by Shri Shri Prakash, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, is visiting Karnataka today to have first hand on-the-spot assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the State administration.

Till now, the IMCTs used to visit the affected States only once after the receipt of memorandum from the concerned affected State. The same IMCT will again visit the State after submission of the Memorandum for detailed assessment of the damages and relief operations conducted for making final recommendations for allocation of additional funds.

