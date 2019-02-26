26 Feb 2019

Indian red Cross and Meteorological Department sign MoU on sharing data

Report
from Indian Red Cross Society
Published on 26 Feb 2019

New Delhi, 26 February 2019: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) will start sharing weather and forecast information for making communities more resilient to disasters and health epidemics. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to this effect earlier this month.

“IMD will collaborate with IRCS to raise awareness on weather monitoring and forecasting as part of a community-based preparedness programme of IRCS in the identified districts,” Dr. M Mohapatra, Head of Indian Meteorological Department, said.

“IRCS and IMD will work to make weather and forecast data easy to understand and actionable for the community,” said Shri R K Jain, Secretary General, Indian Red Cross Society, National Headquarters.

“In addition to its central mandate of humanitarian response during emergencies and disasters, Indian Red Cross Society is involved in creating community resilience at state, district and block levels. This partnership will allow both the organisations to create informed and resilient communities,” Shri Jain added.

Among the highlights of this partnership are proposed initiatives at the district level for an impact-based forecast on extreme weather events like a heatwave, cold wave, heavy or deficient rain leading to floods, droughts etc. and its integration into community-level plans.

With its Integrated Risk Management approach, IRCS routinely organises Training of Trainers who in turn go deeper into their communities to build capacity under the Partners for Resilience programme. Officials and experts from IMD will serve as resource persons at such training at national, state and district levels.

Building on the intensive outreach that the Red Cross volunteers have at grassroots levels, IRCS and IMD will work jointly to improve communication of weather forecasts and warnings, especially in the vulnerable communities the interior parts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.