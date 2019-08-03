Indian peacekeepers give Malakal vet hospital a facelift

LT COL GANGANDEEP SINGH

The Malakal veterinary hospital has received a boost with a fresh makeover, thanks to the efforts of Indian peacekeepers stationed in the Upper Nile area, with support from the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) regional field office.

Acute need for veterinary services by the locals prompted the area government to request assistance from Indian peacekeepers, who dutifully stepped in to renovate the dilapidated hospital and restore its operations.

“Now our animals will not die of sickness,” said Monytok, one of the livestock owners in the area.

“I had been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Nyawan, another farmer who owns nearly hundred goats, beaming with excitement during the inauguration of hospital.

The restoration of the veterinary facility, which was vandalized and abandoned at the outset of the conflict that broke out in December 2013, will give a new lifeline to livestock keepers in the area, who have experienced severe deprivation.

The inauguration event was graced by the Central Upper Nile area governor, Peter Chol Wal, and senior UNMISS and area government officials.

While handing over the keys to the renovated hospital to the area governor, Hazel De Wet, the UNMISS Head of Field Office in Malakal said that renovation of veterinary facilities will not only provide required veterinary services to livestock, but it will also promote the culture of peaceful co-existence by supporting returnees and livestock farmers from the various ethnic groups as they use one community facility to support their main livelihood activity.

“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” said Governor Peter Chol Wal, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

He said animals are one of the greatest wealth of South Sudan, and that the government was committed to looking after the welfare of livestock in the area.

Thanking UNMISS and the Indian peacekeepers, the governor added that the renovation of animal health care facilities will go a long way in preventing casualty and sickness of livestock in in area.

“Renovation of Malakal Veterinary Hospital and rebuilding of state veterinary capability will inspire the locals and internally displaced people to return and resume their livestock farming activity to enhance their self-sufficiency,” said the commander of the Indian battalion, assuring the government and the local population of continued support, including by training community animal health workers to empower the veterinary infrastructure in the area.

“The training of community animal health workers will ensure the accessibility of veterinary services to the livestock in far-flung areas of the area,” he said.