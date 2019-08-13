13 Aug 2019

Indian Army Intensifies Flood Relief Operations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original

The Indian Army has intensified its relief and rescue operations in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 13 X Engineer Teams of the Indian Army have been airlifted from Rajasthan to provide a surge to its ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kerala. Additional Engineer teams have also been put on standby to move at short notice to the flood affected regions. 20 X medical teams are being moved to provide medical support to the rescued personnel in Maharashtra and Kerala.As on date more than 3000 army personnel have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in 17 districts of the four affected states.

Lieutenant General SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishist Seva Meal, General Officer Commanding -in- Chief, Southern Command visited the flood affected areas of Maharashtra and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations being carried out by the brave and dauntless troops of Southern Command .

A total of approximately 10,000 persons have been rescued and more than 17,500 persons have been evacuated from the marooned / flooded areas. The rescued and evacuated persons are being provided necessary medical aid and food while the isolated people are being distributed food packets and water. A special helpline number 020 26357444 is functional for assistance of the citizens of Maharashtra. Similarly a helpline number has also been made functional at Trivandrum (0471) 2352373, 2353030 for assistance of all citizens of Kerala.

As on 10 August 2019, a total of 09 Relief Teams, 12 Engineer Teams are providing assistance to the flood affected persons of Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra while 33 Relief Teams, 37 Engineer Teams continue to provide flood relief in Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum, Kalburgi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka. In the state of Kerala, 24 Relief Teams, 21 Engineer Teams have been employed for flood relief in Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikodu districts while 06 Relief Teams have been deployed in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu.

