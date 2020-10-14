India: WHO trains personnel at largescale COVID-19 care centre

WHO recently trained doctors, nurses, and paramedics from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other paramilitary forces on facility-level management of COVID-19. The training was carried out at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, a unique mega 10 200-bedded field hospital.

The WHO India team worked closely with the New Delhi government to support its efforts to train the health workers to continue their valuable role in patient care. More than 230 health workers and paramilitary forces were trained in two batches of training of trainers (ToT) that covered topics such as epidemiology of COVID-19, infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols, donning and doffing of personal protective equipment, bio-medical waste management, triage, mock drills, medical management of cases, data collection, and more.

The WHO Country office team also extended support to the Care Centre in the operational planning, facility assessment, and providing recommendations for further improvement in service provision and delivery of care.

Information materials on handwashing, hand rub, and wearing masks were developed and shared to reinforce key safety messages. Fourteen contactless foot-operated handwashing stations were installed at the facility for doctors and nurses.

