India: Vaccines and health kits distributed

Salesians hand out health kits and hold vaccine clinics to help slow the spread of COVID-19

(MissionNewswire) The Salesian Province of Bangalore, BREADS and the Youth Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore led by the Salesian Father Anil D’Sa are continuing to facilitate initiatives to help those affected by COVID-19 in India. Over the past two weeks, several health clinics have been held to help vaccinate people and provide health kits for those in need.

BREADS has been packaging and shipping individual protection kits, which contain masks, disinfectants, thermometers, face shields and other essentials, to people in need in the State of Karnataka. BREADS has also been distributing medical kits to volunteers working on the front lines and families infected with COVID-19.

Don Bosco Agricultural and Rural Development Service in Mandya has also distributed health kits to frontline volunteers, social workers and kindergarten teachers. Salesians in Bhadravati have distributed health kits for residents of the Siddhartha Center for the Blind.

Salesians are focused on the prevention of COVID-19. Don Bosco Degree College in Chitradurga held a vaccination clinic on July 3. This drive-in clinic was held in collaboration with the State of Kerala government and the Salesian house in Vaduthala, which started a clinic at the end of May. At this clinic, 100 people are vaccinated each day. To date, 7,000 people have been vaccinated. In Vaduthala, Salesian staff and students are also helping the elderly and those living in poverty to schedule their vaccinations online.

The Help Desk for Migrants set up with the Salesian collaboration in Uppala, in the district of Kasaragod, State of Kerala, has organized a vaccination camp for Indian internal migrants which benefited 189 people.

“Salesian missionaries have expanded their efforts to reach those who desperately need our help. With India’s health care system and other social services straining under the stress, they simply have nowhere else to turn,” said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. “Whether it’s providing medical care or vaccination clinics or even helping to educate the public, Salesians have been working to help mitigate the impact of the virus for countless families across India.”

Salesian programs in India are primarily focused on education. Salesian primary and secondary education helps youth prepare for later technical, vocational or university study. Other programs help to support poor youth and their families by meeting the basic needs of shelter, proper nutrition and medical care.