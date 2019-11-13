India, US tri-services disaster relief exercise from November 13

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW DELHI: The first tri-Service exercise between India and the US, which will largely focus on amphibious HADR (humanitarian relief and disaster relief) operations, will kick off along the eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

The exercise, whose name “Tiger Triumph” was announced by US President Donald Trump during the “Howdy Modi” event at Houston last month, will be held off Visakhapatnam and Kakinada till November 21. India is fielding its amphibious warships, INS Jalashwa and INS Airavat, survey ship INS Sandhayak, Army troops from the 19 Madras and 7 Guards battalions, and MI-17 helicopters and rapid action medical teams (RAMT) from the IAF.

The US, in turn, has deployed its amphibious warship USS Germantown, along with troops from the 3rd Marine Division. “The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for jointly conducting HADR operations, which is in consonance with the growing partnership between India and the US,” said Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.