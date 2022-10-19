India - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview
Project location: India
Tampara Wetland, State of Odisha
Kabartal Wetland, State of Bihar
Northern dryland region, State of Gujarat
Key risks being addressed: Wetland degradation reduces community resilience against water-related hazards such as floods, droughts, and storm surges
Project period: May 2019- September 2022
Project objectives:
Overall objective: Enhanced resilience of 12,000 households to water-induced disaster risks
Specific objective: Upscaling and mainstreaming Eco-DRR approaches into practice and policymaking for building community resilience to water-induced disaster risk covering 12,000 households (appr. 60,000 people).
Project budget: 603,480 USD
- Over 10 years the present value of net benefits is 14,2 Million USD, including reduced property damage, income losses, carbon capture and pollution reduction (UMass-Amherst, 2022).