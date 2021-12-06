India - Tropical storm JAWAD, update (GDACS, NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)

The passage of the tropical storm JAWAD over western Bay of Bengal (near the coastal area of far northern Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and south-western West Bengal) on 4-5 December, caused very heavy rain that has resulted in evacuations and damage.

The National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports, as of 5 December, nearly 3,800 evacuated people in 120 relief camps and more than 1,650 affected people across six Districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, the most affected State. In addition, NDMI reports around 400 hospitalised people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 64 teams across the area in order to assist the affected population.