21 Sep 2018

India - Tropical Storm DAYE (GDACS, JTWC, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Tropical Storm DAYE (previously named FOUR) moved north-west over the Bay of Bengal before reaching the coast of southern Odisha State on the evening of 20 September (UTC), close to the Chatrapur city. It continued inland in a north-westerly direction, weakening into a tropical depression.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain could still affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra States.

  • The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for heavy rain over Telangana and an orange warning for heavy rain over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

