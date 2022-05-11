India - Tropical Storm ASANI, update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2022)

Tropical storm ASANI is moving towards the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh State (central-eastern India), and on 11 May at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 30 km south-east of Bapatla Municipality (northern coast of Andhra Pradesh), with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.

ASANI is forecast to make landfall in the morning of 11 May in an area between Bapatla and Machilipatnam (northern Andhra Pradesh), with maximum sustained winds between 75-95 km/h. After that, it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression, and on 12-13 May it will recurve and move north-eastwards, passing between the Cities of Guntur and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.