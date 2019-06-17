17 Jun 2019

India - Tropical Cylone VAYU update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, IMD RSMC, NASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original
  • After doubling back on its track, Tropical Cyclone VAYU is forecast to continue north-east, hitting the coast of Kutch district (Gujarat) on late 17 June, as a tropical depression.
  • On 17-18 June, moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is forecast to affect Gujarat State, while orange alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Gujarat regions until 18 June.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.