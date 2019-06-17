India - Tropical Cylone VAYU update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, IMD RSMC, NASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Jun 2019 — View Original
- After doubling back on its track, Tropical Cyclone VAYU is forecast to continue north-east, hitting the coast of Kutch district (Gujarat) on late 17 June, as a tropical depression.
- On 17-18 June, moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is forecast to affect Gujarat State, while orange alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Gujarat regions until 18 June.