India – Tropical cyclone Vayu (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2019)

On 15 June at 0.00 UTC Tropical Cyclone VAYU's centre was approximately 260 km west-southwest of Porbandar and approximately 310 km west of Veraval with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. The system is likely to recurve during next 48 hours and hit the Kutch coast in Gujarat on 17-18 June. The very severe nature of the cyclonic storm is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm or a deep depression before landfall. It may also weaken and dissipate in the sea. The state and national disaster response forces personnel will continue to remain on alert along the coastline for the next two days. Over the next 24 hours, heavy to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are forecast over the Sourashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat State.