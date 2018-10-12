India - Tropical cyclone TITLI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2018)

Tropical cyclone TITLI made landfall north of Mandasa (Andhra Pradesh, India) on 11 October early morning UTC with approximate sustained winds of 160-170 km/h (equivalent to a Category 2 on the Hurricane Saffir Simpson scale). It continued north-west crossing the state of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, weakening to a tropical depression. Over the next 48 hours, it is expected to dissipate. Heavy to very heavy rain may continue to affect Odisha, the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department, as of 12 October, has issued an orange warning for heavy rain over Odisha and West Bengal. According to local media, as of 12 October, eight people have died as a result, seven in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha.