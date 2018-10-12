12 Oct 2018

India - Tropical cyclone TITLI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Oct 2018 View Original

Tropical cyclone TITLI made landfall north of Mandasa (Andhra Pradesh, India) on 11 October early morning UTC with approximate sustained winds of 160-170 km/h (equivalent to a Category 2 on the Hurricane Saffir Simpson scale). It continued north-west crossing the state of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, weakening to a tropical depression. Over the next 48 hours, it is expected to dissipate. Heavy to very heavy rain may continue to affect Odisha, the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department, as of 12 October, has issued an orange warning for heavy rain over Odisha and West Bengal. According to local media, as of 12 October, eight people have died as a result, seven in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.