India - Tropical cyclone TITLI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2018)

Tropical cyclone TITLI made landfall north of Mandasa (Andhra Pradesh, India) on 11 October early morning UTC with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h.

Heavy rainfall has affected Odisha, with Digha recording 142 mm, Balasore 109 mm, Bhubaneswar 69 mm, Puri 79 mm, and Gopalpur 75 mm over a 21 hour period.

Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to continue north-east, weakening to a cyclonic storm and then a depression. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

300,000 people have been evacuated. 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and nine Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have also been deployed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sambalpur districts.