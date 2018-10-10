India – Tropical cyclone TITLI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, RSMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)

A new tropical cyclone named TITLI formed over the Central Bay of Bengal on 9 October and started to move north-west as tropical storm. On 10 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 300 km south-east of Srikakulam City (Andhra Pradesh State, India), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to continue north-east toward Odisha State and its centre may pass over or close to the city of Brahmapur on 11 October morning UTC, possibly with maximum sustained winds between 120-150 km/h (equivalent to a Category 1 in the Saffir Simpson Scale). Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds may affect Odisha and the coastal areas of Andra Pradesh.