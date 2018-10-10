India – Tropical cyclone TITLI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, RSMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)
A new tropical cyclone named TITLI formed over the Central Bay of Bengal on 9 October and started to move north-west as tropical storm. On 10 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 300 km south-east of Srikakulam City (Andhra Pradesh State, India), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to continue north-east toward Odisha State and its centre may pass over or close to the city of Brahmapur on 11 October morning UTC, possibly with maximum sustained winds between 120-150 km/h (equivalent to a Category 1 in the Saffir Simpson Scale). Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds may affect Odisha and the coastal areas of Andra Pradesh.
The Indian Meteorological Department, as of 10 October, has issued a warning for heavy rain over Odisha.