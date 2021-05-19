India
India - Tropical Cyclone TAUKTAE update (GDACS, IMD, NDM India) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2021)
- Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone TAUKTAE that made landfall over the coast of Saurashtra (southern Gujarat) on 17 May and crossed the States of Gujarat and southern Rajasthan on 17-18 May, the number of casualties and damage has been increasing.
- According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDM India), 82 people have died across the States of Gujarat (45), Maharashtra (17), Kerala (9), Karnataka (8) and Goa (3). In addition, 64 people have been injured, 255,758 people have been evacuated, 11,714,481 affected and 55,834 houses damaged.
- On 19-20 May, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over north-western and northern India including east Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.