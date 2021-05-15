India - Tropical cyclone Tauktae (DG ECHO partners, government, IMD, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 May 2021)

A low pressure system over the Lakshadweep archipelago and adjoining Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae”. On 15 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 160 km north-northwest of Amini Divi (Lakshadweep). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the storm to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours and continue to move north-northwestwards. The storm is predicted to reach the Gujarat coast by 18 May with wind speeds of up to 150 to 160 km/h. Heavy rain causing flash floods and landslides are likely to fall over the Lakshadweep islands, coastal districts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra until 17 May and Saurashtra, Kutch between 18 and 19 May. Localised floods are already reported in few low lying areas in Kerala causing limited displacement. Local administrations of coastal districts are on high alert and 53 teams of National Disaster Response Forces are on standby.