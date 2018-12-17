India - Tropical cyclone PHETHAI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2018)

Tropical cyclone PHETHAI formed over the southern Bay of Bengal on 15 December and started moving north-west toward Andhra Pradesh State. On 17 December at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approx. 140 km south of Katrenikona Town and 190 km south of Kakinada City (north-east Andhra Pradesh) with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).

PHETHAI could make landfall between Katrenikona and Kakinada late on the morning on 17 December with maximum sustained winds of 70-80 km/h (tropical storm) before weakening as it moves over northern Andhra Pradesh in the following 24 hours.

Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge could affect coastal Andra Pradesh, southern Chhatisgarh and southern Odisha States.