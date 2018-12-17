17 Dec 2018

India - Tropical cyclone PHETHAI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • Tropical cyclone PHETHAI formed over the southern Bay of Bengal on 15 December and started moving north-west toward Andhra Pradesh State. On 17 December at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approx. 140 km south of Katrenikona Town and 190 km south of Kakinada City (north-east Andhra Pradesh) with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).

  • PHETHAI could make landfall between Katrenikona and Kakinada late on the morning on 17 December with maximum sustained winds of 70-80 km/h (tropical storm) before weakening as it moves over northern Andhra Pradesh in the following 24 hours.

  • Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge could affect coastal Andra Pradesh, southern Chhatisgarh and southern Odisha States.

  • According to the India Meteorologicla Department (IMD), as of 17 December at 8.00 UTC, a red warning for heavy rainfall is in effect over coastal Andra Pradesh.

