India
India - Tropical Cyclone NIVAR update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, Charter, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2020)
- On 25 November, tropical cyclone NIVAR made landfall over north-eastern Tamil Nadu (around 15 km north of Pondicherry). On 26 November, its centre was located inland approximately 35 km east of Tiruvannamalai, and 110 km south-west of the Chennai area.
- Media report, as of 26 November, 3 fatalities, hundreds of damaged houses, and about 175,000 evacuated people across 1,694 relief centres in Tamil Nadu.
- NIVAR is forecast to continue north-west over north-eastern Tamil Nadu, and southern Andhra Pradesh on 26-27 November, weakening and dissipating.
- Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Tamil Nadu, and southern Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over most of Sri Lanka. IMD issued a red warning for heavy rainfall over coastal and southern Andhra Pradesh, as well as an orange warning over coastal and northern Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
- The International Charter Space and Major Disasters was activated on 24 November for north-eastern Tamil Nadu (including the Chennai area), in order to support damage assessment.