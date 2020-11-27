India - Tropical Cyclone NIVAR update (GDACS, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2020)

After the passage of tropical cyclone NIVAR on 25-26 November over Tamil Nadu State (south-eastern India) the number of fatalities has increased to 5 around the Chennai City area, according to media. Heavy rainfall and strong wind were reported across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, resulting in widespread flooding, damaged buildings and roads. Over the next 24 hours, the remnants of NIVAR will cause moderate to heavy rainfall over some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.