India
India - Tropical Cyclone NISARGA update (GDACS, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)
Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone NISARGA that made landfall over Raigad District (Maharashtra State) on 3 June, the number of fatalities has risen to 6 (3 in Raigad and 3 other in Pune District).
According to media reports, around 1,500 houses, several public buildings have been damaged by heavy rain and strong winds in Pune District. Widespread damage due to fallen trees has been reported across several Districts of Maharashtra State.
For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the northern States and the east coast of north-east India, moderate to heavy rain is expected over central and western States.