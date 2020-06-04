India

India - Tropical Cyclone NISARGA update (GDACS, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)

  • Tropical Cyclone NISARGA made landfall over Raigad District (Maharashtra State) very close to Shrivardhan City on 3 June with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h.

  • The remnant of NISARGA will move to inland east, north-east, weakening into a well low-pressure area over the next 12h.

  • According to media reports, at least 4 people have died and 10 have been injured. Approximately 140 houses have been damaged and power outages have been reported, particularly in the Districts of Pune and Raigad.

  • Emergency teams were deployed by the local authorities to rescue people in the most affected areas.

  • On 4-5 June, moderate to heavy rain is expected across east Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and strong winds are forecast over the western District of Vidarbha Region.

