India - Tropical Cyclone NISARGA update (GDACS, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)

Tropical Cyclone NISARGA made landfall over Raigad District (Maharashtra State) very close to Shrivardhan City on 3 June with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h.

The remnant of NISARGA will move to inland east, north-east, weakening into a well low-pressure area over the next 12h.

According to media reports, at least 4 people have died and 10 have been injured. Approximately 140 houses have been damaged and power outages have been reported, particularly in the Districts of Pune and Raigad.

Emergency teams were deployed by the local authorities to rescue people in the most affected areas.