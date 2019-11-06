India - Tropical Cyclone MAHA update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)
Tropical Cyclone MAHA is moving east towards the western coast of northern India. On 6 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 680 km south-west of Surat (Gujarat State) and approximately 690 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra State), with maximum sustained winds of 111 km/h.
MAHA will weaken as it moves east, approaching the coast of Gujarat on 7 November as a tropical depression.
National response actors are providing rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Maha.
Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over coastal Saurashtra Peninsula and South Gujarat and light to moderate rain will be widespread in Gujarat over 6-7 November.