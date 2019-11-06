06 Nov 2019

India - Tropical Cyclone MAHA update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone MAHA is moving east towards the western coast of northern India. On 6 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 680 km south-west of Surat (Gujarat State) and approximately 690 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra State), with maximum sustained winds of 111 km/h.

  • MAHA will weaken as it moves east, approaching the coast of Gujarat on 7 November as a tropical depression.

  • National response actors are providing rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Maha.

  • Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over coastal Saurashtra Peninsula and South Gujarat and light to moderate rain will be widespread in Gujarat over 6-7 November.

