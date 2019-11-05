India - Tropical Cyclone MAHA update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone MAHA continued moving north-west over the Arabian Sea, far off the coast of west India. On 5 November at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 760 km west of Gujarat, and approximately 970 km west of Mumbai, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.
- MAHA is forecast to continue moving east toward Gujarat, weakening to a tropical depression.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and strong winds over this area for 6-7 November.