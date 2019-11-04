India - Tropical Cyclone MAHA (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 November 2019)
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone MAHA intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. At 0.00 UTC on 4 November, the centre of the storm was approximately 845 km west of Mumbai City (Maharashtra State), with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h. MAHA will continue moving north-west and is forecasted to turn in eastern direction on 5 November. It is likely to move towards Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 Kmph around midnight of 6 November and early hours of 7 November.