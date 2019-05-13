India - Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (DG ECHO, Government of India, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 13 May 2019 — View Original
- As of 13 May at 8.00 UTC, 64 people have been confirmed dead by the Indian authorities following Tropical Cyclone FANI's passage, 39 in Puri District (Odisha State). Relief and recovery oeprations are ongoing in Odisha State and the water supply has been restored in all urban areas.
- Locally moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over Odisha for the next 24 hours.