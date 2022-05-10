India
India - Tropical Cyclone ASANI (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2022)
- A tropical cyclone called ASANI formed over the southern Bay of Bengal on 7 May and moved north-west towards central-eastern India. On 10 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 260 km south-east of Kakinada City (northern coast of Andhra Pradesh State,) with maximum sustained wind of 120 km/h.
- ASANI is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches the central-eastern coast of India. It is expected to move over the western Bay of Bengal and pass close to Kakinada City on 11-12 May, with maximum sustained winds up to 95 km/h. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the north-western Bay of Bengal.
- According to media, heavy rainfall and high waves have been reported across coastal Andhra Pradesh, and flight cancellations have occurred. Disaster response force teams have been dispatched for rescue and relief operations in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
- On 10-11 May, moderate to locally heavy rainfall, and strong winds are forecast over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha States.