India
India - Tornado (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2020)
- A tornado occurred in the District of Kendrapara (Odisha State, north-eastern India) on 15 June, leading to casualties and damage. The worst-hit villages were Rangani, Talachua and Baghamari.
- According to media reports, at least 12 people were injured, several have been displaced, and 70 houses were damaged. Power supply and roads disruptions due to uprooted trees have been reported across the affected area.
- Local authorities deployed a medical team to help those hit by the natural event.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms is forecast over northern, north-eastern (including Odisha State) and western coastal States, moderate rain is expected across central India.