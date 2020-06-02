India

India starts evacuating parts of west coast as cyclone approaches Mumbai

Maharashtra is moving people out of slums and makeshift houses to places of shelter as the cyclone approaches

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - India began evacuating people from low-lying areas in and around Mumbai ahead of a cyclone that is expected to hit the country's west coast on Wednesday, officials said.

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
