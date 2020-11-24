India, Sri Lanka - Tropical cyclone NIVAR (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, Department of Meteorology Sri Lanka) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2020)

Tropical cyclone NIVAR formed over the southern Bay of Bengal and moved north-west towards south-eastern India. On 24 November at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 250 km northeast of Trincomalee City (northeast coast of Sri Lanka) with maximum sustained wind of 74 km/h (tropical storm).

NIVAR is forecast to strengthen as it will continue north-west, passing close to the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka and it could make landfall over the central-northeastern coast of Tamil Nadu State on the evening of 25 November.

On 24-27 November, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are expected across the eastern, northern and north-central provinces of Sri Lanka and the southeastern States of India (Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh).